Thomas Mason Lasher
Thomas Mason Lasher, 67, of Callicoon, NY, died Sept. 4. Son of Thomas B. and Constance (Clark) Lasher of Wethersfield, CT, Tom studied at Lycoming College and Bucknell University. He was an extraordinary bike mechanic and talented musician. Owner of the Cosmic Wheel, where "you break 'em, we fix 'em…fixing bicycles and broken hearts since 1969," Tom was known for his humor, compassion, and generosity. He leaves behind his beloved lab, Buck, his sister Suzanne Lasher Flynt and husband, Bill, of Dummerston, VT, nieces Clark Flynt of Washington, DC, and Emma Flynt of Geneva, NY, many cousins and countless friends.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
September 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. I haven't seen Tommy since we were kids, but I remember his sweet smile.
Deb Maynard
Friend
September 11, 2020
Nini Donovan
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family... Tommy Boy, we spent many a day and night listening, playing and talking all things music and trying to figure out the problems of the world and our places within them. I'll miss those moments and the sound of your big feet coming up my front steps with your voiceterous laughter riding atop those broad shoulders of yours. R.I.P. Tommy Steve M
Steven Michel
Friend
September 9, 2020
My friend you will be greatly missed. I always enjoyed our morning chats and will never forget your crazy antics. ❤ Always remember the tassels.
Barbara Schultz
Friend
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 8, 2020
Tom was a bright and gifted guy with a great sense of humor and he was a lot of fun to be around. I'll miss his friendship and his laugh.
Don HAMILTON
Friend
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
