Thomas Mason Lasher, 67, of Callicoon, NY, died Sept. 4. Son of Thomas B. and Constance (Clark) Lasher of Wethersfield, CT, Tom studied at Lycoming College and Bucknell University. He was an extraordinary bike mechanic and talented musician. Owner of the Cosmic Wheel, where "you break 'em, we fix 'em…fixing bicycles and broken hearts since 1969," Tom was known for his humor, compassion, and generosity. He leaves behind his beloved lab, Buck, his sister Suzanne Lasher Flynt and husband, Bill, of Dummerston, VT, nieces Clark Flynt of Washington, DC, and Emma Flynt of Geneva, NY, many cousins and countless friends.



