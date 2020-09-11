1/1
Thomas Michael Liddane
1967 - 2020
Thomas Michael Liddane, 52, of Athens Township, PA, formerly of Tolland, CT passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, unexpectedly at Robert Packer Hospital. He was born on October 27, 1967 in Danbury, CT, the son of Michael and Kathryn Hull Liddane. Thomas was a chemical engineer for DuPont. He loved spending time with his children and was active with the Boy Scouts. He also loved chocolate chip cookies. Thomas is survived by his parents; Michael and Kathryn "Kate" Liddane of Danbury, CT; his wife of 28 years, Michele Simard Liddane; his children; Alexandra Gabriel (Timothy Meinert) Liddane of Philadelphia, PA, Pascal Thomas Liddane of Athens Township, PA, Taylor Ann Liddane of Athens Township, PA, and Alyssa Kathryn Liddane of Athens Township, PA; and his sister and brother-in-law; Mary and Paul Siecienski of Danbury, CT, and sister Jenny Liddane of Danbury, CT. Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Followed by private family service. For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
