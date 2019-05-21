Thomas 'Matt' Matthew Murray, Jr, 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Born in Norwalk, CT he was the eldest son of the late Thomas M. and Jane (Hurlbutt) Murray. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1977. He continued his education at the University of Hartford earning a B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technologies. After college, he started his career as a Field Service Tech for G.E. Medical, repairing x-ray equipment. He then worked as an Engineer Assistant at XiTec in Windsor Locks and as an Electronics Engineer at Honeywell in North Branford, CT. He finished his career as a ballroom dance instructor for his own business, Dance Matters. His passion was ballroom dance and he gained many friends from this community.Matt enjoyed watching his boys play sports and his younger son march in the high school marching band. He admired his older son's strong work ethic. He was very proud of the young men they have become.He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jane, and a half-brother John d'Emery.He is survived by his wife of 30 years Laura (Binder), sons Daniel P. Murray of West Hartford and Michael J. Murray of Wethersfield, brother Jonathon Jay Murray, as well as two half-brothers, Charles (Sandy) d'Emery and wife Pamela, and Dean d'Emery of Colorado.Calling hours will be on Friday, May 24th, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. The funeral will begin on Saturday, May 25th, 10 a.m., from the funeral home, followed by services at 11 a.m. at the Wethersfield United Methodist Church, 150 Prospect Ave., Wethersfield after a procession from the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hospital for Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06050 or to the Amrein Scholarship, c/o Wethersfield United Methodist Church, 150 Prospect Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019