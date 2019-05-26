Thomas Paul Leahy, 21, of Tolland, beloved son of Mary Jo and Jim Leahy, passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, he grew up in Tolland, attending Tolland public schools before graduating from Tolland High School in 2016. He was currently a student at the University of Connecticut.Tommy's life was defined by his smile and easygoing nature. He lit up any room he entered. He was a true and loyal friend to many. He was all-CCC as both a soccer player and golfer at Tolland High School where he won the 2015 Class M Championship soccer team with his best friends. He was active in the Tolland Soccer Club, both as a player and a TOPS soccer buddy. He loved working with kids at the Eagle Soccer School. At UConn, he was a proud member of the Chi Chi fraternity. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Hannah Leahy of Somerville, MA; his grandmother, whom he adored, Rosemary "Gigi" Flaherty and too many uncles, aunts, and cousins to count. Calling hours will be held at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Rt. 195), Tolland from 4 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, May 30th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Matthews Church in Tolland. A private burial ceremony will be held in Ashland, MA on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Tolland Soccer Club to benefit the TOPs soccer program, by visiting www.tollandsoccer.org. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019