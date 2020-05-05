Thomas P. Miano
Thomas P. Miano, 94, passed away on Thursday April 30th, 2020 at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford, CT. He was born in and was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict onboard two hospital ships: The Refuge and The Columbus as a Hospital Corpsman. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army reserve as a medic. He spent many years as an X-Ray technician at the VA Hospital in Newington, CT in addition to other area hospitals. He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Mary Miano, his sister Constance M. Pawlow and his beloved wife Anna P. Miano. He is survived by his brother Salvatore Miano, his children Marietta M. Rubitz and her husband Michael, Peter P. Miano and his wife Maureen, and Thomas J. Miano. Thomas is also survived by his four grandchildren Alek Rubitz and his wife Emily, Ian Rubitz, Hannah Rubitz and her Fiance Mike, and Constance Rubitz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an extensive loving family. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and family man who worked hard and, after a tough fight, finally laid down his burden and is now at rest with The Lord. Thomas will be buried in a private service with military honors and memorialized at a later date to be determined by his family.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
