Thomas P. Murray, 76, of Kensington, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Tom was the beloved husband of Mary Clare (Thibodeau) Murray. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the Hartford Courant. Friends and family may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington, on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 – 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 456 Alling St., Kensington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store