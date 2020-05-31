Thomas P. Reilly, 88, of Farmington, a retired accountant at Pratt and Whitney and a Naval Veteran of the Korean War, lost his 21 year battle with the IBM component of Muscular Dystrophy on May 16, 2020. His death took place just eleven hours before his grandson, Ian Reilly, was commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy. Tom's four years on Mine Sweepers during the Korean War earned him the Naval Service Medal. Born in New York City on April 22, 1932, Tom was the oldest of the six children of Edward and Mary (Kiernan) Reilly who had immigrated from County Longford, Ireland. He was a graduate of Bishop Loughlin High School and received his B.S. degree from the Baruch School of Business of the City University of New York and his MBA from the University of Hartford. Tom was a strong supporter of his children's activities and was often seen throughout New England firing the starting shots, and observing swim strokes at swim meets for all three of his children. In 1978, he appealed to the Farmington Board of Education to create the Farmington H.S. Swim Team. His speech was followed by words from FHS champion YMCA swimmers. Then the Board voted unanimously for the new team. This was the first time that a non-traditional sport at Farmington High was immediately accepted as a team. Usually, the process was a club and after a few years, a team. But Tom's successful speech opened the door for other non-traditional sports at Farmington. Retirement brought boredom to Tom, so he became a Customer Representative for American Airlines. During his nineteen years in that job, he received many letters of commendation for his warm and detailed treatment of customers. That job also gave Maureen and Tom opportunities to travel Europe, Key West, and other places where Tom had been stationed when serving in the Navy. At home in Farmington, Tom also found time to attend meetings of: 1) the Old Guard of West Hartford and 2) the VFW Post 10361 of Farmington. Tom is pre-deceased by his parents; his first wife, Mary Lovett; an infant son, Thomas Jr.; and four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Maureen (Meg) Griffith Reilly, and his three children, all of whom are educators: his daughter Maryanne Mills (Cliff) of San Jose, CA; his son Brian Reilly of Mystic, CT; and his daughter, Megan Hughes (Christopher) of White Plains, NY. Besides his grandson, RIT grad Ian Reilly, Tom is survived by a granddaughter, UCONN Junior Sophie Reilly, a brother, Kevin Reilly (Francoise) of White Plains, NY; cousins: Marcella O'Shea of Norwalk, CT; Elizabeth Groven (Claude) of Bethesda, MD; and John Nardozzi (Nancy) of New Rochelle, NY; and many nieces and nephews who live throughout our country. Due to the current Covid situation, burial will be private in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.