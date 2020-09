Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service will be held on Sept 19th for Thomas P. Sikes of Edgecomb, Maine, formerly of Stafford and Suffield, who died tragically on June 3rd. The service will be held at 2pm at First Baptist Church, 1217 Hill Street, Suffield. Complying with CT guidelines, COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing will be in place. Service bulletins will be available graveside for those wishing to visit post service.



