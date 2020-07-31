1/1
Thomas Patrick Lally
1944 - 2020
Thomas Patrick Lally, 76, of Eastford died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in Eastford. Born in Hartford on April 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles and Anne (O'Brien). His brother Joseph Lally and his twin brother Michael Lally predeceased him. He was an addiction counselor for the State of Connecticut Corrections Department. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret. Thomas was devoted to the genealogy of the O'Brien and Lally families. Thomas loved his trips to Ireland to his family home. He also loved traveling with his wife Mary Ann. He was a friend of Bill W. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Mary Ann (Fitzgerald), his daughter Deborah Fienemann and her husband Jeffrey of Florida, a sister Patricia Lally of Oregon, three granddaughters Michelle, Amanda, Pamela and four great grandchildren and a niece. Funeral Mass will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Learning Ally (formerly Recordings for the Blind), 20 Roszel Road, Princeton, NJ 08540. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the Visitation
