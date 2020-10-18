Thomas Peter Campo, 62, of Storrs, Connecticut, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is loved, and will be sorely missed, by many. Tom was born April 4, 1958 in Brooklyn, New York, to Nicola (Nick) and Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Murray Campo. Tom was the second youngest of five children, and shared his childhood with his many siblings and cousins, having fun summer days at the beach and amusement park in Coney Island. In his middle school and high school years, he played basketball, and in his later years he loved playing golf. Tom was the School Psychologist at Windham High School in Willimantic, CT for 30 years. He received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy, from the University of Connecticut, School of Education, in 1991. Tom was also the owner of Willimantic Window and Door Company, a business started in the mid 1980's with his father, Nick Campo. After his father passed, Tom continued installations by WWDC through his last day on this earth, while also juggling the joys and demands of his role as school psychologist, and his own large family. He always had a smile on his face, and embraced all of the many facets of life with joy. Tom is survived by his wife Gail Losapio, and her children, Whitney and Grant Losapio, (Storrs, CT), and, by his children, Samantha Birtwell (Newton, CT), Sheila Roberson (Andover, CT), Justin Campo, (Hebron, CT), and Spencer Campo (New Orleans, LA). Tom is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Murray Campo (Vernon, CT); and sisters, Donna Purdy (South Windsor, CT), Gail Bickford and Betty Jane McGregor (Yuba City, CA); sisters- and brothers-in-law, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunt, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Nicola Campo, and his brother, Anthony Thomas Campo. Family was exceedingly important to Tom, and he cherished every opportunity for family time together. Every one of us has been lavished by, and cherishes the gift of Tom's love. Sadly, in this time of the pandemic, virtual celebrations in lieu of services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please honor Tom's memory by contributing to a memorial scholarship fund established in his honor. Checks may be payable to the Windham High School Bank, 355 High Street, Willimantic, CT, 06226, with a note indicating that the donation is for the "Thomas Campo Memorial Scholarship Fund for Windham High School Students".



