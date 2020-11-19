4/25/1959 - 11/13/2020 Thomas (aka Tom, Elk, Grampy, Snoop Papa San, etc.) Magennis, aged 61, of Wethersfield, CT, passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event, near his new residence in Madison, WI. Tom was born in Hartford, CT then moved to Wisconsin, Colorado, California, Connecticut and finally back to Wisconsin, where his wife's family resides. Tom enjoyed playing hockey competitively at Wethersfield High School and the University of Wisconsin - Stout, where he received a bachelor's degree in Package Engineering. Post college, Tom developed packaging at Apple Computer, NeXT, Sun Microsystems, and United Technologies/Raytheon. Tom was a witty creative writer in both letters and cards and became known for his dad jokes throughout life. He had a curious mind and was a forever learner, constantly reading books or researching the latest ways to fix and build around the house or how to cook entire meals. It is not surprising that the kids often called Dad for house fixes, a recipe or most importantly life advice. Tom was the ultimate self-taught handyman who built an array of items, be it a beautiful custom cabinet or thoughtful gifts for the ones he loved. Given a bit of time, Tom remodeled a kitchen, built a pass through, replaced windows and flooring and even entirely flipped a house, then self managed the listing and sale. As a sports fan, Tom rooted heavily for the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots. He was also an avid golf enthusiast, both playing and watching where he perfected the Sunday "golf nap". Tom also engaged in the Arts across multiple mediums including painting and photography. And he especially enjoyed discovering/supporting local bands or sharing his new favorite song or artist. Tom generated genuine friendships throughout life and became known as the "the glue" for his abilities as the ultimate researcher and master planner. He was a great listener: when you talked with him you felt heard. He coached many in life, be it through sports with his kids or sitting on a patio enjoying the day and the view. Tom was a true friend, a mentor and even a father figure to many as he was reliable and telephoned often. He was just fun to be around and will be missed by many. Tom was a loving husband and Teri's #1 fan. He knew what they had was special from the beginning and made the leap of faith leaving Connecticut and following his heart to Wisconsin in pursuit of the women of his dreams and a college degree (part of the requirement to get Teri's hand). Years later Tom scored brownie points for life with the purchase of a boat for Teri's 50th birthday and shortly thereafter a lake house on Coventry Lake. Finally Tom's ultimate sacrifice came with a permanent move to Wisconsin so Teri could be reunited with her family. For those that know Tom, boating and the cold were never his cup of tea but it was his immense love for Teri that always made these decisions easy. Left to cherish Tom's memories are his wife of 35 years Teri; children Kelly (Kyle) Crown, Michael Magennis & Alisa Magennis; grandson, Carter Crown; and siblings: Jimmy (Gina) Magennis, Cate Magennis-Wyatt, Brian (Jackie) Magennis, and Michele Magennis. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Claudette Magennis and in-laws Andrew and Zona Schmitz. During these challenging times, with COVID, a memorial service will be held privately for immediate family. A website has been created for sharing and viewing special memories of Tom's life (magennisfamily.com/tom
). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Home Of Our Own (homeofourown.org
). HOOO is a nonprofit organization supporting the build of affordable housing which includes adults with developmental, physical or intellectual disabilities, where his god-daughter and nephew will reside.