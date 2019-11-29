Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
328 CT-66
Columbia, CT
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Rocky Hill, CT
1939 - 2019
Thomas Reardon Obituary
Thomas "Pat" Reardon, 80, formerly from East Hartford, CT passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Lewiston, ME on November 4, 1939. He was a graduate of Becker College and served in the United States Air Force. Tom worked as an Accountant for United Technologies almost 30 years. He enjoyed sitting outside in the sun with his family, and his beloved dog, Oreo, and listening to music. He was actively involved in church and AA. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Lucille (Puglisi) Reardon, his three children, Michelle and husband, Steve Colvin, Michael, Suzanne and boyfriend, Ron Miles Sr.; brother Joseph; seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Tom's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. Willimantic 06226. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Columba Church, 328 CT-66, Columbia. Burial to follow at 12:00pm at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2019
