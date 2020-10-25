1/1
Thomas Robert Cylkowski
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Robert Cylkowski, 30, of North Carolina, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in a tragic workplace accident. He was born May 29, 1990 in Hartford beloved son of Ronald W. and Anne M. (Flanagan) Cylkowski of West Granby and the late Laura "Laurie" (Matthews) Cylkowski and had been living in North Carolina for the past 3 years. Tom was a 2008 graduate of Granby Memorial High School and had been employed in HVAC and most recently was a landscaper. Tom loved spending time outdoors riding his quad, hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed working on his new home and spending time with friends and his dog Ruger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Bette Cylkowski of Simsbury; his sister, Nicole Cylkowski and her fiancé Gary Stango Jr. of Goshen; his girlfriend, Ashley Harlan of North Carolina and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald E. Cylkowski, his paternal grandfather, Edward Cylkowski, his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Lorraine Matthews and his step-maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Flanagan. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. If you have a photo of Tom you would like to share with his family, please bring it with you to add to his photo collage. Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29th in St. Mary's Cemetery on Huckleberry Hill Road in Avon. Memorial donations may be made to Tom's Memorial Fund to support his family during these tough times. This can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/tom-cylkowski-memorial-fund. Please visit Tom's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved