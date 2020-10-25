Thomas Robert Cylkowski, 30, of North Carolina, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in a tragic workplace accident. He was born May 29, 1990 in Hartford beloved son of Ronald W. and Anne M. (Flanagan) Cylkowski of West Granby and the late Laura "Laurie" (Matthews) Cylkowski and had been living in North Carolina for the past 3 years. Tom was a 2008 graduate of Granby Memorial High School and had been employed in HVAC and most recently was a landscaper. Tom loved spending time outdoors riding his quad, hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed working on his new home and spending time with friends and his dog Ruger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Bette Cylkowski of Simsbury; his sister, Nicole Cylkowski and her fiancé Gary Stango Jr. of Goshen; his girlfriend, Ashley Harlan of North Carolina and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many great friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald E. Cylkowski, his paternal grandfather, Edward Cylkowski, his maternal grandparents, Theodore and Lorraine Matthews and his step-maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Flanagan. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton. If you have a photo of Tom you would like to share with his family, please bring it with you to add to his photo collage. Graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29th in St. Mary's Cemetery on Huckleberry Hill Road in Avon. Memorial donations may be made to Tom's Memorial Fund to support his family during these tough times. This can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/tom-cylkowski-memorial-fund
. Please visit Tom's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.