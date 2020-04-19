|
Thomas Rooney, 89, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at McLean Home in Simsbury, CT. Born in New York, Tom was raised in Dublin, Ireland from the age of seven. There, he met his future wife, Kathleen. He returned to America at twenty-one and served in The United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea, he and Kathleen moved to Elizabeth, NJ before settling in Roselle in 1962, where they lived until moving to Belvidere in 2000. Tom worked as a warehouse manager for Union Carbide Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1990. An active member of St. Joseph the Carpenter Church in Roselle and later St. Patrick's Church in Belvidere, he served his Catholic faith in many ways: he was an Honor Guard, a Eucharistic Minister, a catechism instructor, and he held memberships in the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society. Tom was also an active member of the Roselle Catholic High School Men's Association and American Legion. For many years, Tom ran the annual St. Patrick's Day Dance at Roselle Catholic. Proud of his Irish heritage, Tom was skilled in Irish dancing and he was fluent in Gaelic. A devoted husband, loving father, grandad and great-grandad, Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen, his children Laura of Pittsburgh, PA, Maureen of Stewartsville, NJ, Brendan and his wife Kathleen of West Simsbury, CT, grandchildren Meaghan and her husband Tony, Andrew, Maura, Bailey, Riley, Ava, and Julia, and great-grandchildren Trip and Grace. Arrangements for a funeral mass will be made at a future date. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Tom's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020