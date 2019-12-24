Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Marks Church
Westbrook , CT
Thomas Salvatore D'Antico


1941 - 2019
Thomas Salvatore D'Antico, a US Army Veteran, born June 4, 1941 passed away peacefully Friday, December 20th, 2019. He was a long-time member of the local Republican Party and the Westbrook Elks Club. He is pre-deceased by his parents Annibel and Emma D'Antico of Meriden, CT. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary L. Kennedy of Westbrook, CT; his step-children: Kerrie Palumbo, Michael Palumbo (Katie Angler), Christopher Palumbo, Joel and Michelle Palumbo, Maura and Mike Natanzan as well as his five grandchildren Nicholas, Olivia, Natalie, Nathan and Grace. He also leaves behind a brother, William D'Antico and wife Dianne, his sister Connie Kotrys, as well as a niece and nephew. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26th from 5-7PM at the Robinson, Wright, Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbook, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 27th at 10AM at Saint Marks Church in Westbrook, CT. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Westbrook Ambulance Association or Westbrook Fire Department. To share a memory of Tom or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
