Thomas (Tom) Sequin, 74, of Burlington passed away at home on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born on December 24, 1944 to Marcel and Elsie Sequin of Torrington. Tom retired from NBC 30 where he spent his entire career. He enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod where he was known for starting a new home project every year and always looked forward to gathering with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila, two daughters Elizabeth Freitas and husband Rick Freitas of Oakland, CA and Sara Sequin and husband Jon Miller of Philadelphia, PA. He loved and cherished his three young grandchildren Natalie, Frankie and Thomas Joseph (T.J.). Calling hours will be Thursday, March 21 from 6-8pm at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 22 at 10am at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 145 Main St., Unionville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019