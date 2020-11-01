Thomas Serafin, 60 of Hermosa Beach, California, passed away unexpectedly on October 5th, 2020. Tom was born on July 12, 1960 in Hartford, CT. son of the late Martin and Elsie (Biduk) Serafin. Tom leaves behind his sister, Francine Yorker-Kvietkauskas and husband Gary of Portland, CT and brother William Serafin and wife Priscilla of Calabash, NC. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his loyal and beloved black lab, Buddy. After graduating Newington High School in 1979, Tom packed up his car and drove across country. He settled in California and studied computer technology at Pierce College. Tom's ingenuity along with his work ethics, talent and honesty he started the Serafin Computer Service in Hermosa Beach, California over 30 years ago. He was often referred to as the "computer doctor" by his extended family and friends in California. Tom enjoyed his daily walks and breakfast with friends (where on occasion he would work his computer magic served with a side of laughter and eggs). Tom was a fun loving, kind and caring man. He was an excellent story teller and had a great sense of humor. Tom was an avid Vikings fan and enjoyed sports, the beach and boating. Instead of flowers, Tom would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date when family and friends will be able to gather safely.



