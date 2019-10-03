Home

Thomas Sullivan Obituary
Thomas James Sullivan (Tom), of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Tom was born in Concord, Massachusetts to the late James and Rita (Gallagher) Sullivan and spent much of his childhood in Guilford, Connecticut. He graduated from Guilford High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Central Connecticut State College. He also earned a Master's Degree from the University of Connecticut. Tom spent his career as a social studies teacher and department chairperson at John Winthrop Middle School and Valley Regional High School in Deep River, Connecticut. He also served as Athletic Director at Valley Regional. Tom was an outstanding teacher who was passionate about education and making a difference in the lives of students. In 1985, he was named Connecticut Teacher of the Year. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed running, biking, golf and photography, as well as organizing programming for the Connecticut Parkinson's Working Group. Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia Drost Sullivan; his daughter, Megan Sullivan; his grandchildren, Ethan Skolnick and Cate Skolnick; his son-in-law, Cory Skolnick; his brother, Stephen Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Theresa Sullivan, and his brother, Robert Sullivan. The family would like to thank his team of supportive and kind caregivers who helped ease his struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Visitation hours are scheduled on Friday, October 4 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. Funeral Mass will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 617 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. St. Vincent de Paul provides a soup kitchen, food pantry, supportive housing and other community services. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
