Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Thomas T. Leiper, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford, son of the late Charles and Anna (Thompson) Leiper, he was a graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford and then received a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture from the University of Connecticut. He moved to Enfield in 1966 and was a parole officer for the State of Connecticut – Department of Correction, retiring from the medium security prison in Enfield. Thomas wrote the program that was used to determine the eligibility for parole. He was an avid gardener and a member of American Radio Relay League and an amateur "ham" radio operator with the call letters W1NWE and a communicant of St. Martha's Church. He leaves his wife of fifty-five years, Dorothy C. (Slavin) Leiper, two sons, Jeffrey T. Leiper of Enfield, Timothy R. and his wife Dawn Leiper of Manchester, two daughters and their husbands, Brenda M. and Chris Healey of South Windsor, Annmarie N. and Jeff Wildman of Bethlehem, a brother, Robert Leiper of Vernon, a sister, Mary Colbert of Englewood, FL, six grandchildren, Emily, Alexander, Amanda, Sarah, Ethan, Jacob and nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Thursday at 11:30am at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road with burial at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 - 11:30am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019
