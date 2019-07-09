Thomas W. Boock, Jr., 80, of Granby, husband of the late Carol Boock, passed away Thursday, July 4th, 2019. Tom was born April 3rd, 1939 in Scranton, PA son of the late Thomas W. and Bernice (Woelkers) Boock. He had a great love of golf, cards and going to the casino. He enjoyed Myrtle Beach life with Carol and hunting and snowmobiling in Vermont and New Hampshire. The greatest dad ever will be watching over his two greatest achievements, his son, Michael Boock and his wife Joanie and their two sons, Matthew (15) and Nathan (13), his daughter Cheryl Briere and her husband Richard Mineau and grandson Joshua Briere (22) who he was so proud of having just graduated from UCONN. Tom kisses goodbye to his two sisters Eileen and Doris. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held this Saturday (July 13) from 6:00-8:00pm at the Copper Hill Golf Club in East Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Rd., Granby, CT 06035, or the East Granby Fire Department, 7 Memorial Drive, East Granby, CT 06026 or the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019