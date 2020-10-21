1/1
Thomas W. Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Phillips, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away October 16, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Beverly Phillips and their two daughters, Kristen Phillips and Ashley Phillips, along with his sister, Diane French. Tom was founder and owner of Phillips Industrial Services Inc. where he primarily worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT for the past 45 years. Tom was an accomplished drummer and loved to be active and moving. If you were ever in need, he would help in whatever capacity he could, not for what he would gain, but for what he could give. When he wasn't working, his primary focus and love was his family. Nothing was of greater importance. He left behind a great name and legacy, and will remain in our hearts forever. For all who knew Tom personally...over and out from the Industrial Giant. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Phillips to help defray medical expenses, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mr. Phillips!
Miss G.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved