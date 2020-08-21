Thomas (Tom) W. McConnell of Old Lyme, CT passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 74, at his second home in Southport, NC. Tom was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather; a man with an outsized personality who commanded every room he walked into; a great friend who cultivated deep and lasting relationships everywhere he went; an avid sailor with salt water running through his veins; and a brilliant business leader. Tom was born in Suffern, NY on September 16, 1945 to Warren and Jeanette (née Mandrey) McConnell. As a child, Tom learned to sail with his father (a merchant maritime instructor), played basketball, and lovingly terrorized his parents with his younger brother Ched! Tom attended Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he studied mathematics and graduated in 1967. He was a proud "Crow" fraternity brother, known fondly by his brothers as 'Goose.' After college, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving proudly during the Vietnam War and ultimately attaining the rank of captain. Tom spent 40+ years in the financial services and investment industry, most of it in executive management responsible for both home office and field sales activities. He helped build and run the broker dealer and investment operations of both Cigna Financial Services and New England Mutual. Later in his career he was a founding member of the Futurity First Insurance Group. Tom enjoyed finance and investments, but his greatest love was people and storytelling. Tom was a master in building meaningful professional relationships, mentoring and training young professionals, creating enthusiasm and camaraderie, and leading high-performance teams. Tom's hard work did not stop him from loving life. He loved sailing and being the captain of his boat 'Full Tilt.' His loud commands and boisterous laugh will long be heard from Eggemoggin Reach to Fisher's Island Sound, Cuttyhunk to Block Island, and Tom's River to North Cove. Tom also loved skiing, scuba diving, traveling, enjoying wine and food (and nothing more than his wife's home cooking), and obsessively watching the Weather Channel. Above all else, he got incredible joy from his grandchildren--taking them to Disney, watching them grow up and graduate, and letting the little ones climb all over his giant belly! In his final years, Tom battled a chronic neurological disease known as multiple symptom atrophy (MSA). Despite all of the challenges that living with MSA presented, Tom never complained or expressed regret, and always did his best to live his days to the fullest. In the end, he taught us all how to live with courage, dignity, grace, and humor in the face of hardship. While Tom lived a full and active life that included business, travel, and great hobbies, nothing mattered more to him than spending quality time with his family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife and the love of his life Joy, his three children Erin (Chad), Zach (Beth), and Dusty (Lindsey), his five grandchildren Madison, Ashtyn, Ziggy, Violet, and Gordie, his mother-in-law CC, his brother Ched (Maureen), multiple nieces and nephews whom he adored, his first wife Karen, and all of the incredible friends that he has made throughout each chapter of his life. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers over the past several days. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for Spring or Summer 2021, with details to follow. Anyone wishing to honor Tom's life can make donations to the MSA Coalition (https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/
