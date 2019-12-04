Home

Thomas Watson Obituary
"Sunset and evening star and one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, when I put out sea." – Alfred Lord Tennyson Thomas "Tom" Watson, globe-trotter, natural athlete, and community volunteer, passed away due to natural causes at his home in West Hartford, CT, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 67. Tom was someone who enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life. Although a quiet man, he could easily make those around him smile with his kind gestures, quick wit, and dry sense of humor. Born in Morristown, NJ, to parents Clarissa and Harold Watson (deceased), he spent his life growing up in Boulder, CO; San Juan, PR; and Dallas, PA. He graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and later received his master's degree in mathematics education from Central Connecticut State University. Tom's professional career focused on numbers and words. He was an accountant for the state of Connecticut; a mathematics faculty member at Capital Community College, Central Connecticut State University, and Elmcrest Special Education School; and a mathematics tutor for both the New Britain and West Hartford school districts. As a sports fan, he also was a sportswriter for Imprint newspapers where his beat was covering high school sports. In retirement, Tom dedicated many years to Foodshare's Regional Market, helping families in need of food assistance. He is remembered for creating unforgettable bonds with his volunteer crew and the Foodshare staff. Traveling to over 30 countries in his lifetime (racking up as many frequent flier miles as he could), Tom always enjoyed experiencing everything each destination (from Tennessee to Thailand) had to offer. He had a knack for languages, was fluent in Spanish, and because of his extensive travels, could "get by" in many other foreign languages. In one of his favorite locations to visit, Aruba, he could be found on the beach enjoying the ocean or striking up a conversation (in Spanish or Papiamento of course) with a local friend. He was an avid reader, talented tennis player and a fixture on the courts at Elizabeth Park for decades, painter, lover of many genres of music, and very creative in the kitchen. Beloved by his family and friends, he will be greatly missed. Tom is survived by his sister Joy Dorin (George) of Manchester, brother Bruce Watson of Miami Beach, nephew Andrew Dorin (Meagan)of Bolton, niece Kerry Watson of Rochester, and grandnephew George Dorin of Bolton. A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of calling hours or a service. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Foodshare (foodshare.org). For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
