Thomas W. Hadley, 64, of Youngsville, NC formally from East Haddam and Newington, CT died on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 43 years of Robin (Albrycht) Hadley. Born in Hartford, Tom grew up in Newington and lived in East Haddam from 1984 to 2016 then moved to Youngsville, North Carolina. He proudly was one of the first "Mr. Moms!" Tom was a member of Protectors of Animals, a Boy Scouts assistant leader, and an assistant coach for the East Haddam Little League. He could fix anything and was always the first to assist if someone needed help. He loved to cook and bake and will always be remembered for his New Year's Day breakfast sandwiches, ribs, grilled burgers, pool parties, and strawberry daiquiris. Tom absolutely had a way with cats and fostered over two hundred. He had a passion for birdwatching & weather predictions using his anemometers. Since moving to North Carolina, he truly was in his element while driving his 1951 Cadillac Deville, out on a sunny day, sharing a huge smile and wave! He loved the relationships he had with his family and friends. A loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother; he leaves two children, Thomas Hadley and his wife, Sana, of Raleigh, NC, Laura Hadley of Youngsville, NC; brother, Jim Hadley of Rocky Hill, CT, and will lovingly be remembered as "Grandpa" or "Papa" to the sunshine of his life, his granddaughter, Laylah. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Chuck Albrycht and his wife Eileen of Old Wethersfield, David Albrycht of South Glastonbury; Marybeth Albrycht of Glastonbury; Aunt Joan Ford of Harwinton and his many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Helen and Jim Hadley. We will forever remember his kind and generous nature. He will have a private memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bunn Fire Department PO Box 74, Bunn, NC 27508 or Franklin County Emergency Services, 8146 North Carolina Highway 56, Louisburg, NC 27549



