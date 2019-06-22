Thomas "Tommy" Wood passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 47 on Tuesday June 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband for 10 years to Jennifer "Jen" (DeNunzio) Wood, and the loving father to his two children, Sarah age 8 and Adam age 6. Tommy was born on September 3, 1971 in Hartford, CT to Bruce Wood and Janice (Ulitsch) Wood. They moved back to Somers in 1976 and he graduated from Somers High School in 1990. Tommy was the Co-owner of Wood Construction in Somers where he worked for 32 years. He met so many amazing people and made so many friends out on jobs all over Connecticut. He was said to be the best loader operator there ever was! Tommy had a passion for every sport. He played basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and golf. He especially enjoyed watching his son Adam and his nephew Sean and niece Kay play sports, and his daughter Sarah ride her pony. He was a huge Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan and also loved NASCAR. He enjoyed living on his family farm in Somers and shared his knowledge of farm life with his family. He also spent his time hunting and fishing, and loved bringing the kids down to the pond to fish. Tommy enjoyed hanging out with his best friends Andy, Dean, Joey, Kevin, Rob and Joe, who were all there to support him through his life and his final days. Tommy is also survived by his sister, Nicole (Wood) Roethlein and her husband Rich, nephew, Sean, nieces, Kay, Emilee, Kelsey, Nellie, and great niece, Clover. Tommy's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. There will be no funeral, instead he wished for everyone to spend the day with their families and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary