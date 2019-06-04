Hartford Courant Obituaries
Thomas Wylot, 72, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June, 02, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Stanley and Sophie (Hook) Wylot. He attended Windsor Public Schools. He worked for Bell Pump and Stanadyne and was a former member of the EC of the Over The Hill Gang. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Gail Wylot, four daughters; Patricia (Chad) of Kansas, Pamela of Texas, Denise (Robert) of East Haven and Holly (David) of Stafford Springs, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Natalie Olenick, of Florida and Elizabeth (Robert) Koons of Columbia, two brothers, Stanley Wylot, of Flordia, Walter (Linda) Wylot, of Enfield and sister-in-law Suzan Hallett of Bolton and a host of other relatives and friends. Thomas is predeceased by his parents, brothers; Charles Wylot, Edwin Wylot and his sister Patricia Rogalski. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, June 06, 2019 at 2:00 pm, the family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
