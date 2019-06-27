Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thompson Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thompson Crosby Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thompson Crosby Jr. Obituary
Thompson Wood Crosby Jr., was born September 11, 1952 and passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. Tom is survived by his parents Thompson W. Crosby and Diane P. Crosby of Essex, CT, his sister Barbara Crosby Gerth, his brothers Charles B. Crosby and his wife Ann P. Crosby, Donald P. Crosby and his wife Nancie M. Crosby, seven nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. To share a memory of Tom, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now