|
|
Thompson Wood Crosby Jr., was born September 11, 1952 and passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven. Tom is survived by his parents Thompson W. Crosby and Diane P. Crosby of Essex, CT, his sister Barbara Crosby Gerth, his brothers Charles B. Crosby and his wife Ann P. Crosby, Donald P. Crosby and his wife Nancie M. Crosby, seven nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. To share a memory of Tom, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019