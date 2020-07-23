Tiago was my hairdresser for 40 years. I always thought, and still do, that Tiago was and is macho and a man with a lot of class. He is one who stands out in a crowd. He was always running late for my appointments but was worth waiting for. I was and am honored to have known Tiago. Darien and Gabriella you guys were so fortunate to have had such a wonderful father who cared for you and stood by you. I'm sure you guys will do well in life by following his footsteps. The name Tiago is a beautiful name for a beautiful man. He always had a smile for me and had a positive attitude. Tiago took great care in cutting and styling my hair. He worked until he was 76 years old, God Bless Him. he did what he wanted to do. He loved his job and also loved his clients. I will truly miss him but am grateful that I had him as my hairdresser. Gabriella and Darien stay well, stand strong, it will get better. You will both be in my prayers. God Bless the both of you.

Joan Shaia

Friend