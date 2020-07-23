Tiago Carlos Senna passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 67. Son of Claude R. Monteiro and Charlotte Senna Monteiro, he was born in Brava, Cape Verde Island, Portugal. Tiago immigrated to the United States in 1948 and was a graduate of Plainville High School's class of 1962. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. Tiago went on to become a well renowned and successful hairdresser, owner, and proprietor of Tiago's Hair Salon on Pratt Street in Hartford along with his beloved business companion Nancy Angelillo of Wethersfield. Tiago will be sadly missed by countless family & friends that became family who loved his smile and charismatic personality. Survivors include his beloved son, Darin Senna and wife Erica, and proudly loved grandson, Dominic. He is also survived by his beloved daughter, Gabriella Senna; his brothers William Spencer of Derby, CT and John A. Spencer and wife Claudia; sisters Marie Monteiro and husband Russell, Rachel Spencer, Carol Spencer Monteiro and husband Allen all of New Bedford, MA. along with numerous nieces and nephews. To honor his wishes, Tiago will be cremated with private services. Ashes will be spread on Martha's Vineyard where Tiago owned a home for decades and enjoyed many happy times making fond memories with family and friends. He wanted his friends to say to each other "Hey have you seen Tiago around, I haven't seen him in a while". Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Tiago with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com