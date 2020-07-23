1/1
Tiago Carlos Senna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiago's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiago Carlos Senna passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 67. Son of Claude R. Monteiro and Charlotte Senna Monteiro, he was born in Brava, Cape Verde Island, Portugal. Tiago immigrated to the United States in 1948 and was a graduate of Plainville High School's class of 1962. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. Tiago went on to become a well renowned and successful hairdresser, owner, and proprietor of Tiago's Hair Salon on Pratt Street in Hartford along with his beloved business companion Nancy Angelillo of Wethersfield. Tiago will be sadly missed by countless family & friends that became family who loved his smile and charismatic personality. Survivors include his beloved son, Darin Senna and wife Erica, and proudly loved grandson, Dominic. He is also survived by his beloved daughter, Gabriella Senna; his brothers William Spencer of Derby, CT and John A. Spencer and wife Claudia; sisters Marie Monteiro and husband Russell, Rachel Spencer, Carol Spencer Monteiro and husband Allen all of New Bedford, MA. along with numerous nieces and nephews. To honor his wishes, Tiago will be cremated with private services. Ashes will be spread on Martha's Vineyard where Tiago owned a home for decades and enjoyed many happy times making fond memories with family and friends. He wanted his friends to say to each other "Hey have you seen Tiago around, I haven't seen him in a while". Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Tiago with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
July 23, 2020
He will be surely missed by all who knew him! RIP
Marybeth Bonadies
Friend
July 23, 2020
I met Tiago on a flight from Chicago to Honolulu about 35 years ago when we sat next to each other. From there, our friendship grew and while we didn’t see each other often (I visited Tiago twice in Hartford and was even lucky enough to have him give me a haircut at his salon on Pratt Street), we always kept in touch. The world would be a far kinder and gentler place if we had more souls like Tiago. Our loss is heaven’s gain. RIP my dear old friend.
Joni Henderson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia L Ritchie
July 23, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family...Tiago was true class in every way, in our industry, he was our celebrity, so much respect for this man, truly our industry lost one of our greatest
Deborah Hadzopulos
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Tiago,
Was a true gentleman
My condolences to the entire family....
Os meus sentidos pêsames para a família...
Carlos Costa
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Tiago was my hairdresser for 40 years. I always thought, and still do, that Tiago was and is macho and a man with a lot of class. He is one who stands out in a crowd. He was always running late for my appointments but was worth waiting for. I was and am honored to have known Tiago. Darien and Gabriella you guys were so fortunate to have had such a wonderful father who cared for you and stood by you. I'm sure you guys will do well in life by following his footsteps. The name Tiago is a beautiful name for a beautiful man. He always had a smile for me and had a positive attitude. Tiago took great care in cutting and styling my hair. He worked until he was 76 years old, God Bless Him. he did what he wanted to do. He loved his job and also loved his clients. I will truly miss him but am grateful that I had him as my hairdresser. Gabriella and Darien stay well, stand strong, it will get better. You will both be in my prayers. God Bless the both of you.
Joan Shaia
Friend
July 23, 2020
Heaven gained an angel!
Betty Leidy
July 23, 2020
Tiago has been my stylist for 40 years. He will always live in my heart. He always had a smile, hug and encouraging words. Condolences to his family.
Betty Leidy
Friend
July 23, 2020
I extend to each of Tiago’s loved ones, my sincere condolences.
We met years ago in Avon Salon, always so positive and did a super haircut.
Peace and Love,
Sally Dengenis
Sally Dengenis
July 23, 2020
I have known Tiago for many years as a client and a friend. We often joked about a similar experience we shared in our lives. He was fun to be around and was such a caring and sensitive person. I know he loved and cherished his family and friends and I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He will be sadly missed. His family will certainly be in our thoughts and prayers during this most sorrowful time.

Charles Epstein
Charles Epsein
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tiago you were my first major boss in a job and in life. Memories and adventures with you Ill always cherish. You were understanding, kind, supportive and a loving helping human being. Even though Ive been far away youve always crossed my mind over the years. I will be so grateful to have seen you and Nancy at the South Windsor Salon whem I came back to visit in Connecticut. See you in heaven Tiago....you will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Elisa Reyna
Friend
July 23, 2020
So incredibly sorry to hear of Tiago’s passing. I will always remember him as the thoughtful, kind, caring, and generous person he was. He was one of a kind. May he Rest In Peace.
Cristina Worth
Friend
July 23, 2020
You are the best. Will be missed more than ever. I’ll miss our sessions. I’ve known you for 50 years.
That smile will be with me always.
I know you are in a very happy place. What a reunion. God bless. ❤
Elizabeth Guinan Martin
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tiago was a wonderful man, this world could use a lot more of people like him a true gentleman, rest in peace my friend
Bobby Fiamma
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to his family. Tiago was a long time family friend. My mom Lucille loved him, as so did we. His beautiful smile will be missed by many.
Lisa Jedidian
Friend
July 23, 2020
Never we never lose our loved ones. They accompany us, they don't disappear from our lives, we are merely in different rooms.
Will cherish our friendship and keep you in my heart till we are in the same room.
My deepest condolence to his family that he loved so much.
Gina Calliva
Friend
July 23, 2020
Never we never lose our loved ones. They accompany us, they don't disappear from our lives, we are merely in different rooms.
Will always cherish and keep you in my heart till the day that we are all in the same room, my dear friend.
My deepest condolences to the family that he loved so much.
Gina Calliva
Friend
July 23, 2020
Darin, I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Your dad was the best of the best. Always had an Infectious smile, that would make you smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace my friend.
Alain Rocamora
Friend
July 23, 2020
KNOW BY MANY. LOVED BY ALL. R.I.P. TIAGO
anthony crivellone
Friend
July 23, 2020
DARIN,AND FAMILY , OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY ON THE LOSS OF MY FRIEND AND BROTHER , HE WILL BE MISSED GREATLY, HE WAS MY FRIEND FOR MANY MANY YEARS ,WE HAD LOTS OF GOOD MEMORIES TOGETHER THAT I WILL CHERISH FOR A LONG TIME TO COME.HARTFORD HAS TRULY LOST ITS SHINNING STAR . GOD BLESS MY FRIEND ,TILL WE MEET AGAIN.


FRANK,DENISE LaCAPRUCIA
Family
July 22, 2020
Darin and family, we are so saddened to hear the news about your father. Tiago has been a friend for more than 35 plus years. He was a kind, sweet, trusted friend. I admired his artful skill as a hairdresser, he literally made the world a more beautiful place.Tiago will be missed by so many people because he always made you feel like a special friend.That was his gift to us all. (Once a S....always a S.... )

Mary and Tess
Mary and Tess
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was a wonderful man. He will be missed by many people who loved him. I will always remember him.
Carol Murphy
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved