Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Matthew Lutheran Church
224 Lovely Street,
Avon, CT
Tido H. Holtkamp, 93. of Avon died peacefully on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Born September 19, 1925 in Wittmund, Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1949, and served in the U.S. Army during Korea. Later, he graduated from the University of Connecticut. He was the son of Hinrich and Gerda (Meinen) Holtkamp of Wittmund, Germany. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara C. Holtkamp in 2018. He is survived by his sons Tido J. Holtkamp of Simsbury and Richard T. Holtkamp of Bedford, New Hampshire, and his wife Barbara. Tido enjoyed sailing, and always felt drawn to the sea. During the Second World War, he served as a young German navy cadet on the Horst Wessel, which is today the U.S. Coast Guard Eagle. Always the avid reader of literature and history, he dedicated much of his later years to researching and writing about the journey of the majestic barque. His efforts culminated in the authorship of "A Perfect Lady" which documents the history of his beloved ship from its beginnings to today. He met countless people and made many lasting friendships along the way. He also had great love for music, especially classical music and sea chanteys. He would often hum or sing the tunes of Freddie Quinn and many others that he knew by heart. He relished going to a concert or the theater, and enjoyed the camaraderie and singing in the chorus at the local Sängerbund in Newington. After marrying the love of his life, Barbara, he started a family and procured a position as a systems analyst for IBM where he worked for 27 years, both here and abroad. He was active in the community where he served on the Simsbury Historical Society and was, among other organizations, an active member of Civitan. He enjoyed card games, was a Bridge master, and loved playing table tennis when the kids were younger. He was an avid sports fan, and had a special penchant for international (German Bundesliga) soccer. He feverishly followed the exploits of the U.S. and German national teams. And he was fortunate to celebrate four (!) World Cup Championships. Tido's family will receive friends on Saturday, August l0th from 4-6 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Memorial Service will he held on Sunday, August 11th at 1:00 p.m. directly at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely Street, Avon, 06001. Donations in his memory may be made to Saint Matthew Lutheran Church. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
