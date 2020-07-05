Timothy Allen Gale, 59, of Middletown, beloved husband of Betty (Beebe) Gale, died Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Torrington, son of the late Felix and Erma (Jabbs) Gale. Timothy worked as an IT Specialist for AETNA for 38 years. He loved listening to the Red Sox while working in his garden. He also loved golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends. Timothy was a person who always had a smile on his face and lived life to the fullest. He did it his way. Tim is survived by his wife Betty, daughter, Erica Rosado and her husband Jason, stepdaughters, Samantha Carle, Katherine Flannery and her husband Dave, stepson, Taylor Carle, grandchildren, Addison Rosado, Kayley Flannery, Makenzie Rosado and Theo Carle. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Gale. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
