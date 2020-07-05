1/1
Timothy A. Gale
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Allen Gale, 59, of Middletown, beloved husband of Betty (Beebe) Gale, died Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Torrington, son of the late Felix and Erma (Jabbs) Gale. Timothy worked as an IT Specialist for AETNA for 38 years. He loved listening to the Red Sox while working in his garden. He also loved golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends. Timothy was a person who always had a smile on his face and lived life to the fullest. He did it his way. Tim is survived by his wife Betty, daughter, Erica Rosado and her husband Jason, stepdaughters, Samantha Carle, Katherine Flannery and her husband Dave, stepson, Taylor Carle, grandchildren, Addison Rosado, Kayley Flannery, Makenzie Rosado and Theo Carle. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Gale. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cindy Beckwith
Friend
July 4, 2020
Betty, I am so sorry to hear about Tim. I've always enjoyed talking to him at work. He will be missed. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Sharon d'Entremont
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Betty, so sorry to hear about Tim. I am still in shock. He will be missed. Aetna won't be the same without him! Prayers and condolences go out to you and the Gale family.
Eugene Murray
Coworker
July 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Betty and the Gale family, Tim was a fun and funny, caring and direct person when necessary. Although I only got to know him via our brief turnovers at work, we exchanged a lot of information (over many years), he enlightened us night guys On what was going on (company wise) and what was coming down the pike. Tim was an authority on many topics (our E.F. Hutton) of the Data center. What Ill miss most of all from Tim was the early arrivals he and Betty gave to me and my coworker Bobby, it always put smiles on our faces.
Jerome Grant
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Betty - It is with a heavy heart that I say to you and family how sorry I am to hear of Tim's loss. Tim, no matter what was always upbeat and smiling whenever you saw him, he just made you laugh. You both lived and worked together and made it look easy, hats off to both of you for that !! Working nights in the Middletown Data Center I look over at Tims desk It all seems so surreal that he's no longer with us, It bring tears to my eyes. Betty we are all here for you and always remember that you were the best thing that ever happened to him..............Love to all, Bobby Lombardo.
Robert Lombardo
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Robert Lombardo
Coworker
July 3, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Betty and the entire Gale family. Tim was a true friend and coworker too all of us who will sadly be missed, but never
forgotten. God Bless.


Jeffrey Donlin
Friend
July 3, 2020
Betty - Our hearts are breaking for you and your entire family. It is so hard to believe that he is gone. We had so much fun over the years picking on each other (good naturedly of course). It will not be the same without him. Please let us know if there is anything we can do...

Love you... Heidi & Mike
Heidi York
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved