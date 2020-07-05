Betty - It is with a heavy heart that I say to you and family how sorry I am to hear of Tim's loss. Tim, no matter what was always upbeat and smiling whenever you saw him, he just made you laugh. You both lived and worked together and made it look easy, hats off to both of you for that !! Working nights in the Middletown Data Center I look over at Tims desk It all seems so surreal that he's no longer with us, It bring tears to my eyes. Betty we are all here for you and always remember that you were the best thing that ever happened to him..............Love to all, Bobby Lombardo.

Robert Lombardo

Coworker