Timothy Byrnes, 62, of Newington, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dawn (Therrien) Byrnes. Born in Hartford, son of the late John and Margaret (Crowley) Byrnes, he was a lifelong Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Tim retired from the Newington Board of Education in 2009. He is survived by his siblings, Larry Byrnes of Newington, Michael Byrnes of Newington, Ronald Byrnes of California, Kenneth Byrnes of New Britain, Susan Connors and her husband Gary of Newington, Patricia Catania of Meriden and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his stepson Joseph Guerrera of Kensington and Nicole Guerrera of East Hartford. Tim was predeceased by his brothers John and Richard. All funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.