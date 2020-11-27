1/2
Timothy Byrnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Byrnes, 62, of Newington, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dawn (Therrien) Byrnes. Born in Hartford, son of the late John and Margaret (Crowley) Byrnes, he was a lifelong Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Tim retired from the Newington Board of Education in 2009. He is survived by his siblings, Larry Byrnes of Newington, Michael Byrnes of Newington, Ronald Byrnes of California, Kenneth Byrnes of New Britain, Susan Connors and her husband Gary of Newington, Patricia Catania of Meriden and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his stepson Joseph Guerrera of Kensington and Nicole Guerrera of East Hartford. Tim was predeceased by his brothers John and Richard. All funeral services will be private with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved