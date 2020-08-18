1/1
Timothy E. Pusch
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are very sad to share that Timothy E. Pusch of Simsbury, CT passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 68. Tim died peacefully with his children by his side after battling a series of ailments over the last few months. Tim was born in New York City on February 13, 1952 to Howard and Mary (nee Tetreault) Pusch. Tim grew up in a loving family along with his older sister Mary and loving grandmother Dora Tetreault. Even though he was only ever 5' 6" on his best day, he excelled at sports through high school and beyond, lettering in baseball and football, and staying very active up until his last months. Tim followed in his father's footsteps to Colgate University, where he graduated in 1974. It was there that he met his first wife, Joy Cohen, and they married that same year. After receiving his MBA from the UVA-Darden School, he and Joy settled in Connecticut in 1976. In 1979, their first son, Zachary, was born followed by Dustin three years later. Although Tim and Joy divorced in 1989, they remained great friends and enjoyed raising their two sons together, cheering them on at countless sporting events, school plays, and graduations. Tim was also the "fun uncle" to his nephews Jason and Harris, and niece Jennifer. In 2002, Tim married Michelle Hagan, and became the best Step-Dad ever to her two children, George and Amanda. In 2004, they welcomed a daughter, Jillian Grace, who was the apple of Tim's eye. He was her biggest fan, and there was nothing Tim loved more than watching Jillian play soccer. Having called Simsbury home for over 35 years, Tim passionately immersed himself in the community through a multitude of organizations and causes. He coached little league, youth hockey, and soccer for many years, and from 1990-1995, he served as the President of the Simsbury Little League, for which he was honored as a Simsbury Hometown Hero. He also served on the boards of and devoted himself to several organizations, including the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, Simsbury Soccer Club, Simsbury Chamber of Commerce, and NW CT Chamber of Commerce. For over 40 years Tim worked in the insurance industry-specifically in Group Life & Health. Starting in 1998, Tim managed the Group/Individual Life & Health department at Burns, Brooks & McNeil (now Brooks, Todd & McNeil) in Torrington, CT, where he worked for the rest of his life, earning the respect and friendship of so many colleagues and customers over the years. Tim lived life to the fullest and was the extrovert of all extroverts. He loved talking to people in any setting and found joy and fulfillment in the simplest things, yet was intellectual, thoughtful, progressive and ever-curious. Tim was an avid skier, golfer, and loved the NY Yankees. Above all else, he was the most devoted, supportive, active, involved, and loving dad. He was "That Dad", always there on the sidelines cheering the loudest, sharing in the joy of a game well played, and always offering encouragement. Tim is survived by his three children, Jillian, Dustin, and Zachary; grandchildren, Ziggy, Violet, and Gordie; sister Mary Scheuner; nephews Jason Scheuner and Harris Scheuner; daughters-in-law, Lindsey Seltzer and Beth Haytmanek; loving ex-wives, Joy McConnell and Michelle Hagan; step-children, George Hagan and Amanda Hagan Skuce; and all of the amazing friends he has made throughout every chapter of his life. The family would like to thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and words of encouragement received over the course of Tim's illness. A memorial service will be planned for Spring or Summer 2021, with details to follow. Anyone wishing to honor Tim's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Gifts of Love (https://giftsoflovect.org/donate/). The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Tim's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
To Jillian, Dusty & Zack - and all the Pusch family - I send my deepest sympathy for such a great loss. Its hard to loose a friend, associate, community captain, such as Tim- never mind a father. Tim was so comfortable to be with mainly because he was so comfortable in his own skin, he spoke his mind clearly and honestly and could share a different opinion with respect for others, he loved the freedom we all have to open debate and appreciated a challenging conversation. Tim was never afraid of anything - he would take on any challenge to provide support to his community, he was a champion of all his children and completely devoted to his daughter Jillian. Tim provided Jillian with a fantastic blueprint of what is best in that very important father daughter relationship, I know her foundation is strong to move forward as she will in this world. I worked with Tim for years at the BTM agency and in a prior life at Suburban Health Plan - Tim forgot more about Life & Health Ins. than most ever know. He was always at the top of his profession. Tim was much appreciated and valued and he will never be forgotten. We all were blessed to love him.
Margaret Sheahan
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Tim had a big heart & a smile to go with his great personality RIP my dear friend.
Lorraine Hopper
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved