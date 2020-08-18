We are very sad to share that Timothy E. Pusch of Simsbury, CT passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 68. Tim died peacefully with his children by his side after battling a series of ailments over the last few months. Tim was born in New York City on February 13, 1952 to Howard and Mary (nee Tetreault) Pusch. Tim grew up in a loving family along with his older sister Mary and loving grandmother Dora Tetreault. Even though he was only ever 5' 6" on his best day, he excelled at sports through high school and beyond, lettering in baseball and football, and staying very active up until his last months. Tim followed in his father's footsteps to Colgate University, where he graduated in 1974. It was there that he met his first wife, Joy Cohen, and they married that same year. After receiving his MBA from the UVA-Darden School, he and Joy settled in Connecticut in 1976. In 1979, their first son, Zachary, was born followed by Dustin three years later. Although Tim and Joy divorced in 1989, they remained great friends and enjoyed raising their two sons together, cheering them on at countless sporting events, school plays, and graduations. Tim was also the "fun uncle" to his nephews Jason and Harris, and niece Jennifer. In 2002, Tim married Michelle Hagan, and became the best Step-Dad ever to her two children, George and Amanda. In 2004, they welcomed a daughter, Jillian Grace, who was the apple of Tim's eye. He was her biggest fan, and there was nothing Tim loved more than watching Jillian play soccer. Having called Simsbury home for over 35 years, Tim passionately immersed himself in the community through a multitude of organizations and causes. He coached little league, youth hockey, and soccer for many years, and from 1990-1995, he served as the President of the Simsbury Little League, for which he was honored as a Simsbury Hometown Hero. He also served on the boards of and devoted himself to several organizations, including the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, Simsbury Soccer Club, Simsbury Chamber of Commerce, and NW CT Chamber of Commerce. For over 40 years Tim worked in the insurance industry-specifically in Group Life & Health. Starting in 1998, Tim managed the Group/Individual Life & Health department at Burns, Brooks & McNeil (now Brooks, Todd & McNeil) in Torrington, CT, where he worked for the rest of his life, earning the respect and friendship of so many colleagues and customers over the years. Tim lived life to the fullest and was the extrovert of all extroverts. He loved talking to people in any setting and found joy and fulfillment in the simplest things, yet was intellectual, thoughtful, progressive and ever-curious. Tim was an avid skier, golfer, and loved the NY Yankees. Above all else, he was the most devoted, supportive, active, involved, and loving dad. He was "That Dad", always there on the sidelines cheering the loudest, sharing in the joy of a game well played, and always offering encouragement. Tim is survived by his three children, Jillian, Dustin, and Zachary; grandchildren, Ziggy, Violet, and Gordie; sister Mary Scheuner; nephews Jason Scheuner and Harris Scheuner; daughters-in-law, Lindsey Seltzer and Beth Haytmanek; loving ex-wives, Joy McConnell and Michelle Hagan; step-children, George Hagan and Amanda Hagan Skuce; and all of the amazing friends he has made throughout every chapter of his life. The family would like to thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and words of encouragement received over the course of Tim's illness. A memorial service will be planned for Spring or Summer 2021, with details to follow. Anyone wishing to honor Tim's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Gifts of Love (https://giftsoflovect.org/donate/
