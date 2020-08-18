To Jillian, Dusty & Zack - and all the Pusch family - I send my deepest sympathy for such a great loss. Its hard to loose a friend, associate, community captain, such as Tim- never mind a father. Tim was so comfortable to be with mainly because he was so comfortable in his own skin, he spoke his mind clearly and honestly and could share a different opinion with respect for others, he loved the freedom we all have to open debate and appreciated a challenging conversation. Tim was never afraid of anything - he would take on any challenge to provide support to his community, he was a champion of all his children and completely devoted to his daughter Jillian. Tim provided Jillian with a fantastic blueprint of what is best in that very important father daughter relationship, I know her foundation is strong to move forward as she will in this world. I worked with Tim for years at the BTM agency and in a prior life at Suburban Health Plan - Tim forgot more about Life & Health Ins. than most ever know. He was always at the top of his profession. Tim was much appreciated and valued and he will never be forgotten. We all were blessed to love him.

Margaret Sheahan

Coworker