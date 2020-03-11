Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map

Timothy E. Sheldon


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy E. Sheldon Obituary
Timothy E. Sheldon of Unionville, CT, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 56. Timothy was born to parents Rudie and Freda (Shangraw) Sheldon on December 4, 1963 in Hartford, CT. He grew up as the only son in a family that included four sisters and attended Farmington High School. He was an avid fan of the UConn Huskies Women's basketball team, the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, the New York Giants, and Nascar. He loved Tuti, his dog and Bear, his cat. They will miss his presence in the house. Timmy leaves the love of his life of over twenty years, Kimmerle A. Graf, his sisters, Peggy L. Sheldon, Sandra J. AmEnde, two nephews Michael and Steven AmEnde, Donna M. Krist and her husband Bob, three nieces Melanie Krist, Ashley Krist and Annie Krist and Julie Fitzpatrick and her husband Montgomery. He is preceded in death by his father, Rudie R. Sheldon. Thank you to Dr. Flaherty from Saint Francis Hospital, the UConn Health Center Staff: Dr. Pickett, Cardiologist; Dr. Hegde, Oncologist; and the ICU team who went above and beyond with him. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Mar. 15) from 2:00-4:00pm (casual attire preferred). In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the NEAG Cancer Center at the UConn Health Center. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -