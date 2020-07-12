Timothy F. Holland, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday July 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Tim was born on August 17, 1952 in Hartford, CT to Robert and Kathleen Holland. Tim grew up in East Hartland with his seven brothers and sisters. He was a 1971 graduate of Gilbert High School. After high school he attended auto mechanic school and began his lifelong passion for cars and motorcycles. In 1974, Tim met his wife when she brought her car in for repairs. Tim somehow "lost" the car keys, requiring him to come out to her car and help her find them. Luckily, they found the keys, and went on to wed on July 24, 1976. They had four sons, Jason, Marc, Matthew and Justin. Thanks to Tim's kindhearted nature and eagerness to help anyone, there are many others who over the years have called him "Dad". One of these special people is Mike Strycharz. Mike has lived with the family for several years and he always made sure Tim's needs were met and that he was as comfortable as he could be. Mike's unending support and love were always there. Tim worked at Ray's Automotive in Granby for more than thirty years, earning his reputation as an honest and hardworking mechanic. In 2005 he took a leap and opened up his own garage, Route 20 Automotive, in East Granby. No matter how he was feeling he would always make it a point to be at the shop making sure his customers were being taking care of. We would like to thank George and Fay Christensen for making this possible through their advice, energy and assistance. One of Tim's favorite activities was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with Donna to Barkhamsted Reservoir, going to get an ice cream at Collins Creamery or simply enjoying a sunset on a beautiful night. He enjoyed going around the neighborhood with Donna on their mini horse cart rides. He also enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing, going to NASCAR races, and building things around the house. Donna would ask him to "build this for me" and it was done. He also spent many hours fixing all kinds of motorized vehicles that his sons had broken over the years. Tim coached in Granby for several years for the Youth basketball, soccer and baseball teams. He also managed the 1983 Granby Rovers Team and helped start up and coach the first Unified Sports Team in Granby. He loved those times spent with his boys. His most favorite times were holidays and special occasions spent with his family, especially his seven grandchildren. Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, his four sons, Jason and his wife Kelly, Marc and his wife Christine, Matthew and his wife Kortney, and Justin and his wife Sarah; and his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Caitlin, Caroline, Benjamin, Lee and Kolbie. Tim will be missed by his siblings including his four sisters, Suzanne Carfiro and her husband Frank, Sandra Soule and her husband Robert, Kathleen Wollschalger and her husband Steven, Heather Mallet and her husband Michael; and his three brothers, James Christopher Holland and his wife Robin, Robert Holland and Roxanne Nicolini and Patrick Holland and his wife Christine. Tim also leaves a very special brother-in-law, Stanley Christensen and his wife Kim, and many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Kathleen (Moore) Holland, and a sister-in-law, Kim Holland. The family would like to send a special thank you to Stan and Kim Christensen, George and Fay Christensen, and Sandy and Bob Soule for their continuous support and love throughout this past year. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 18, 2020 at 12 PM at 21 Miller Road, East Granby, CT. This celebration will be held outdoors. Memorial donations may be made to the Hartford Hospital Department of Philanthropy, Attn: Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center. 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
