Timothy Fluckiger of Allendale MI, formerly of Vernon CT, passed away with his family by his side on Monday April 22. Tim was an active member of his community serving for both the Town of Ellington and Vernon in the volunteer fire department. Tim loved to serve and was Captain of the Fire Police of the Town of Vernon upon his leave in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandra. His step-daughter Deborah and her husband Gary, his grandchildren, Emily, Megan and Felicity, bothers Mark and Richard, sisters Diane, Gail, Carol, Barbara and many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will take place on May 2 from 4-7pm at the American Legion, 155 West St Vernon CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Town of Vernon Fire Police.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019
