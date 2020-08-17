1/
Timothy Francis Bisaccia, 59, of Ashford, formerly of East Hartford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday (July 5, 2020). He was the devoted husband of Holly Ann MacPherson Bisaccia. Mr. Bisaccia was born in Hartford on January 8, 1961, son of Mae Martinsen Bisaccia and the late Raymond F. Bisaccia of Farmington. He was a 1979 Graduate of George J. Penney High School. Mr. Bisaccia retired in 2015, as Lead Technician for CT Transit, where he worked for 38 years. He was predeceased by his father Raymond F. Bisaccia and his brother Peter R. Bisaccia. Timothy is the beloved father of Colin and his wife Jennifer Bisaccia of Windsor Locks, Nicholas and his wife Alexa and his two loving grandsons, Roman and Easton Bisaccia of Willington. He is survived by his brothers, Paul Bisaccia of Cape Cod, Mark Bisaccia of Derby, James Bisaccia and his wife Lori of Chester. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2020.
