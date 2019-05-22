Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Hunt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy J. Hunt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Timothy J. Hunt, 69, of Manchester, loving husband of 47 years to Lynda (Colombo) Hunt, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a courageous three month battle with cancer. He was born in Hartford on July 2, 1949 to James and Mary Jane (Sandamena) Hunt. Timothy grew up in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, class of 1967. After completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. During his working years, he was in the I.T. department for Traveler's Insurance before moving onto Aetna where he worked for over 20 years as an I.T. Manager. Timothy and his wife loved to travel and see the world. Some of these locations included Italy, Greece, Austria, Alaska, Hawaii and the Carribean. Tim 's favorite way to travel was on a cruise ship. In 2009, they moved to Tuscon, AZ where they resided for a five years before deciding to come back to their children and grandchildren. During his retirement, he found great pleasure in working part time hours for Carter Chevrolet in Manchester where he could be found transporting vehicles to various dealerships in the surrounding area. He always talked so highly of the staff there even up until his final days. He was a loving family man, cherishing each and every opportunity he got to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. Tim could conversate with anyone and all that knew him fondly remember him for his kind, easy going nature. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing as well as watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and New York Giants. In addition to his wife and mother, Timothy is survived by his four children who thought the world of their father; Matthew Hunt and his wife Michelle of Coventry, Christopher Hunt of Coventry, Emily Anne of Ellington and Lauren Hunt of Cheyenne, WY, four grandchildren; Ethan, Katie, Jordyn and Makayla; two brothers, James Hunt and his wife June of Windsor and Jerry Hunt of Plainville as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Timothy was predeceased by his father. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the (Manchester North Unit) 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 or to the , 35 Cold Springs Rd., Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3102. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.





