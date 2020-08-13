Timothy "Timmy" John Cameron, of Newington, loving husband for 38 years of Judy (Gosselin) Cameron, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday (August 9, 2020) with his family by his side. Born on December 17, 1950 in Hartford, he was the son of the late John Cameron and Mary (Moriarty) Cameron. Tim was a plumber by trade and later in his career worked at The Hartford as a duty mechanic. In his spare time Tim enjoyed reading and listening to music. He especially enjoyed dinners with his sons and Christmas Eve's with his family. Besides his wife Judy, Timothy is survived by his two sons, Evan and his wife Christine of Wethersfield and Ian of Newington, sister's Kathleen Scavetta and her husband Dan of West Hartford, Marybeth Petruck of Wethersfield, brother-in-law Tom Gosselin and his wife Maryanne of Wethersfield, sister-in-law Rosemary Gibson and her husband Larry of Gales Ferry, and his two adored granddaughters Leah and Sophia as well as many nieces and nephews. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the final arrangements. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations in Timothy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com