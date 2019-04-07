It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy John Hurlburt announces his passing after a long illness, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 65 years. Timmy will be lovingly remembered by his brothers and sister George (Mary), Robert (Laurie) and Linda (Tim Aresco). Timmy will also be lovingly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Hurlburt. He was born on August 13, 1953 in Middletown, Connecticut to George and Helen (Beemer) Hurlburt. Timothy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1971. Timothy worked at the Cypress Restaurant for 41 years before retiring in 2015. Timothy was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Jethro Tull. A Celebration of Timmy's life will be held Tuesday April 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations in memory of Timothy can be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 617 Main St. Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary