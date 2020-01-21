Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
14 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
View Map
Timothy K. Costello, 78, of Deep River and formerly of Forest Hills, New York died peacefully, Saturday, January 18th at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. He was born in New York, New York, to the late John and Mary (Sullivan) Costello. He was predeceased by his niece and goddaughter Anne (Costello) Dombrofski. He is survived by his brother Dennis Costello (Catherine) of Deep River and his sister Erin Costello of Port Hueneme, California; his nieces and nephews; Mark Dombrofski of West Hartford; Mary (Costello) Saunders (Brendan) of Clinton; Amy (Costello) Brassard (Andrew) of North Providence, Rhode Island; Paul Costello (Michele) and Tom Costello both of Middletown; as well as his grand nieces and nephews: Sean and Claire Dombrofski; Jorden Saunders; Jonathan and Nicholas Costello; Elyse and Leah Brassard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 5PM to 7PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24th at 11AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street in Essex. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Route 145 in Westbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 14 Prospect Street, Essex, CT 06426. To view Tim's full obituary, share a memory of him or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -