1/1
Timothy M. Burns
1937 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts to announce the sudden passing of our father, Timothy Matthew Burns on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in 1937 to Walter Burns and Lillian (Waters) Burns in Portland, CT. Raised in South Windsor, graduating from Ellsworth School, he married the love of his life, Diana (Myers) Burns, 62 years ago. He graduated from Pratt & Whitney's first apprenticeship and worked for 38 years, retired briefly, then continued working locally until his 80th birthday, sharing his manufacturing skills with the next generation. His family was his greatest gift. He proudly leaves his children, Timothy Burns, wife Kimberly, Mark Burns, wife Catherine, Kenneth Burns, wife Denice, and Michelle Burba, husband Ross, 9 grandchildren, Wade, Brett, Jacqueline, Meaghan, Kate, Regan, Tara, Carlyn and Trysten. As was his style to those who knew him, he wanted this Big Tim original poem shared upon his departure: "Across the years, I walked with you, In forest green and on ocean sand. And when my time on earth is through, In heaven, too, I will hold your hand." "Please clean my stone occasionally. I loved you all dearly, see ya later, Love, Dad." Our dad left an impression well beyond our family. Calling hours will be at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, Tuesday, 5-7 pm. Face coverings are required to attend the calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Uncle Timmy, in Jimmy's words, was a remarkable man. A man we loved dearly. Although we saw each other only a few precious times a year, at our birthday dinners, he will be sorely missed. A man of great artistic talent, wonderful stories and a sense of humor unsurpassed. We love you Uncle Timmy. Here's one more hug until we meet again in heaven.
Love, Bridget and Jimmy
Bridget and Jim Thurston
Family
November 14, 2020
Love you Dad. I miss you dearly.
Ken Burns
Son
November 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
