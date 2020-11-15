Uncle Timmy, in Jimmy's words, was a remarkable man. A man we loved dearly. Although we saw each other only a few precious times a year, at our birthday dinners, he will be sorely missed. A man of great artistic talent, wonderful stories and a sense of humor unsurpassed. We love you Uncle Timmy. Here's one more hug until we meet again in heaven.

Love, Bridget and Jimmy

Bridget and Jim Thurston

Family