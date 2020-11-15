It is with heavy hearts to announce the sudden passing of our father, Timothy Matthew Burns on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in 1937 to Walter Burns and Lillian (Waters) Burns in Portland, CT. Raised in South Windsor, graduating from Ellsworth School, he married the love of his life, Diana (Myers) Burns, 62 years ago. He graduated from Pratt & Whitney's first apprenticeship and worked for 38 years, retired briefly, then continued working locally until his 80th birthday, sharing his manufacturing skills with the next generation. His family was his greatest gift. He proudly leaves his children, Timothy Burns, wife Kimberly, Mark Burns, wife Catherine, Kenneth Burns, wife Denice, and Michelle Burba, husband Ross, 9 grandchildren, Wade, Brett, Jacqueline, Meaghan, Kate, Regan, Tara, Carlyn and Trysten. As was his style to those who knew him, he wanted this Big Tim original poem shared upon his departure: "Across the years, I walked with you, In forest green and on ocean sand. And when my time on earth is through, In heaven, too, I will hold your hand." "Please clean my stone occasionally. I loved you all dearly, see ya later, Love, Dad." Our dad left an impression well beyond our family. Calling hours will be at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, Tuesday, 5-7 pm. Face coverings are required to attend the calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice
