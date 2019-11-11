Home

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Timothy Michael Demotses


1991 - 2019
Timothy Michael Demotses Obituary
Timothy Michael Demotses, 28, of Southington left this earth on November 8, 2019 after a long battle with addiction. He was born April 14, 1991 in New Britain the son of Gene Demotses of E. Hampton. Timothy lived in Southington most of his life and attended Southington High School. He enjoyed watching sports with his father, especially the New England Patriots and fishing with his pop-pop. He was a loyal son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend. Timothy had a love for Cape Cod and lit up a room with his smile and hugs that he easily shared. In addition to his father he leaves a sister, Adrianna Demotses; aunt, Laura Demotses; uncle, William Demotses; grandmother, Diane Peidl; grandfather Peter Demotses; great-grandmother, June Kaiser; great aunt and uncle, Andrew and Mary Demotses and beloved girlfriend Caitlin Arnold. He was predeceased by his grandfather Walter Peidl Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 12-3pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Timmy's memory to: Hope.drugfree.org/memorials/timothydemotses For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2019
