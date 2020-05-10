Timothy P. Crimmins, 67, of Windsor, beloved husband of Maureen Crimmins passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born February 23, 1953 in Hartford, son of the late William C. and Joy Anne (Wood) Crimmins, was raised with his two brothers, the late William "Bill" Crimmins and Michael Crimmins, in East Hartford. Besides his wife Maureen he is survived by two children, Jennifer Gravel and her husband Shaun of Windsor, and Timothy Crimmins of Windsor. He leaves behind a loving aunt Joan Wood of Manchester, cousins Mary Bishop and her husband Robert of New Jersey and Sharon Wood and her partner Camille of Michigan, and nephew, Derek Crimmins and his wife Christine of Manchester. Funeral services are private. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.