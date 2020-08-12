1/
Timothy R. Luzietti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long illness Tim peacefully passed away surrounded by family on August 2, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital. He was preceded by his parents Seth and Dorcas Luzietti and his brother Jonah. He leaves behind his wife Claire, daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy & Rob Douglas, Mary & Barry Stein, and Marissa Luzietti. Grand children - Joshua, Jade, Christopher, Lauren, Ashley, Maia, AJ, Hannah, and, Ben. Great grandchildren - Gabe, Dillon, Leo, Maverick, and Adeline. A prominent members the Cape Cod Community since 1971, Tim was a member of Kiwanis for 30 years, involved in the Quarter Back club from Barnstable High School, Jr Miss, and his latest endeavor as an Airport Commissioner for the Barnstable airport. Tim was a graduate of The University of Vermont where he excelled in their football program. After moving to the Cape in 1971, he ventured in 3 successful businesses. S & T Luzietti Builders, Circle Realty, and Luzietti Pools. Finally retiring in 2018. Tim had a passion for golfing. He and Claire spent the winters in Naples Florida at the Vanderbilt Country Club and summers on the Cape, where he was a member of the Cummaquid Golf course. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Due to the COVID virus no services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved