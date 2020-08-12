After a long illness Tim peacefully passed away surrounded by family on August 2, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital. He was preceded by his parents Seth and Dorcas Luzietti and his brother Jonah. He leaves behind his wife Claire, daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy & Rob Douglas, Mary & Barry Stein, and Marissa Luzietti. Grand children - Joshua, Jade, Christopher, Lauren, Ashley, Maia, AJ, Hannah, and, Ben. Great grandchildren - Gabe, Dillon, Leo, Maverick, and Adeline. A prominent members the Cape Cod Community since 1971, Tim was a member of Kiwanis for 30 years, involved in the Quarter Back club from Barnstable High School, Jr Miss, and his latest endeavor as an Airport Commissioner for the Barnstable airport. Tim was a graduate of The University of Vermont where he excelled in their football program. After moving to the Cape in 1971, he ventured in 3 successful businesses. S & T Luzietti Builders, Circle Realty, and Luzietti Pools. Finally retiring in 2018. Tim had a passion for golfing. He and Claire spent the winters in Naples Florida at the Vanderbilt Country Club and summers on the Cape, where he was a member of the Cummaquid Golf course. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Due to the COVID virus no services are planned at this time.



