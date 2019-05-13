Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy S. Slater

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy S. Slater Obituary
Timothy S. Slater suffered from heart disease for some time and passed away on Tuesday, April 30th at the age of 66 in his Southington home. Tim was born in San Francisco, CA to Dr. Gregory and Marilyn (Morin) Slater. He grew up in New Britain, CT with his three brothers. He graduated from Kingswood High School and went on to obtain a BS in Zoology from the University of Wisconsin. He then pursued a Masters in Computer Science from RPI. Tim had an inquisitive mind and a great love for the wilderness. Tim's love for learning was second only to his love for his family. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Gregory S. Slater M.D., and his brother, Peter. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren, mother, Marilyn, and brothers, Gregory and Jon; they will miss him greatly. The memorial service for Timothy will be private. Please share your thoughts and condolences through www.Farrell Funeral Home.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.