Timothy S. Slater suffered from heart disease for some time and passed away on Tuesday, April 30th at the age of 66 in his Southington home. Tim was born in San Francisco, CA to Dr. Gregory and Marilyn (Morin) Slater. He grew up in New Britain, CT with his three brothers. He graduated from Kingswood High School and went on to obtain a BS in Zoology from the University of Wisconsin. He then pursued a Masters in Computer Science from RPI. Tim had an inquisitive mind and a great love for the wilderness. Tim's love for learning was second only to his love for his family. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Gregory S. Slater M.D., and his brother, Peter. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren, mother, Marilyn, and brothers, Gregory and Jon; they will miss him greatly. The memorial service for Timothy will be private. Please share your thoughts and condolences through www.Farrell Funeral Home.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 13, 2019