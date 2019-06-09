Timothy Sawtelle, 51, of Storrs, formerly of Manchester died, unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1967 in Manchester, one of four children of the late Thomas Sawtelle and Dorothy Eva (Pouliot) Duteau. Tim was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and was a graduate of Howell Cheney Technical School. He was a Master Electrician and was the owner and President of Constant Power LLC. Tim worked hard and his business thrived due to his personality, charm and work ethic. He enjoyed being outdoors, playing frisbee and hiking with his family. He had a love for muscle cars and classic rock music and would often play clever pranks on his friends. Tim was most proud of his children, Joshua and Amanda, whom he loved with all his heart. Tim is survived by his children; Joshua Sawtelle of Manchester and Amanda Sawtelle of Storrs, his former spouse Noelle Lemieux of Storrs, his brother and sister-in-law David and Judith Sawtelle and their children; Allison, Alex and Austin all of Vernon, his nephew Austin Catlin of Manchester and his brother-in-law Stanley Lis of East Hartford. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his two sisters; Donna Lis and Debra Catlin. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-6 pm with a service to begin at 5:30 pm. There has been an education account established for his children Joshua and Amanda. Please make donations payable to the "In Memory of Timothy Sawtelle". They may be sent to the Savings Institute Bank & Trust, East Brook Mall, 95 Storrs Road, Mansfield Center, CT 06250. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary