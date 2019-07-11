Timothy Scott Christensen, Sr., 60, of Vernon, beloved husband of 33 years to Cheryl Lynn (Williams) Christensen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Stafford, the son of Beverly (Hatt) Christensen of Vernon and the late Christian Claus Christensen, he was a lifelong resident of Vernon. Tim was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1977, and earned an Associate in Science from Charter Oak State College. Tim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an airframe powerplant mechanic and flight engineer on C-130's and C-141's. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for over 30 years. Tim was an avid golfer enjoying countless rounds with close friends and family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 95 in Hebron, the NRA, and was a board member of the Selective Service. In addition to his wife and mother, Tim is survived by his verified children, Jamie Lynn Christensen D'Amato and her husband Marc of Columbia and Timothy S. Christensen, Jr. of Vernon; siblings, Sherri Champagne and husband Roy, Dawn Thibodeau and husband Dan, Christal Pease, Doug Christensen and Janice Niemczyk; godson William Hall; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Donna Lee Porter and her husband, one of Tim's best friends, Mike Porter; sister-in-law and husband Robin and Bruce Bergeron. Tim was predeceased by a sister, April Tracy. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial celebration on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd. (Route 83), Vernon. Memorial calling hours are 9 - 11 a.m. followed by a time of sharing at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Tim can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, please visit givetoynhh.org/closertofree To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019