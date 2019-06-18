Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy Sheridan Obituary
Sheridan Timothy [email protected] Seabrook, NH - Timothy Michael Sheridan, 46, rode his last wave on June 12, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Connecticut, Timmy was the son of Thomas Sheridan and step-mother, Bridget Hughes of Hampton, and his mother, Dana Kearney Bauer of Boca Raton, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Jessica Walsh, nieces Ivy and Brooke Walsh, of Hampton, his brother, Aaron E. Kronstat of Newton, MA, his partner Dawn DeAngelo and her children James and Klarysa with whom Tim resided in Seabrook. He is also survived by a large, extended loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A talented carpenter, Tim could do it all. He will be most remembered, however, for his sense of humor and his generous spirit and an avid surfer and skateboarder, Timmy's legacy will live on, as his organs were donated through the assistance of New England Donor Services. Visiting hours will be from 4-8 P.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will be private. A paddle out will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations online through the Surfing with Smiles Crowdrise page or by mail: Surfing with Smiles, c/o Cinnamon Rainbows Surf Shop, 931 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, NH 03842 or the . Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tim's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions. HAMPTON
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019
