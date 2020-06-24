Timothy Tedford
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Timothy, our loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. Tim passed away on June 20, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, with his loving wife Sara (Farren) Tedford, daughter Adrianna, and family by his side. He was born on August 31, 1978 in Manchester, the son of Debra (Bombardier) Tedford of Manchester and Philip Tedford of Coventry. Tim grew up and attended schools in Manchester and later attended UCONN where he played soccer. He was employed with Macca Plumbing for eighteen years. Tim was a dedicated husband and father, first and foremost. He treasured Sara and Adrianna and embraced every moment with them. He had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh with his dad jokes. He made friends everywhere he went and would always help anyone in need. If there was music playing, Tim was the first to show off his infamous dance moves. Tim loved soccer and hiking. His favorite thing to do on Friday nights was to go on "date nights" with Adrianna. They would ice skate, roller blade, go out for dinner, watch scary movies and have their epic dance parties. Adrianna was the light of his life and she will carry on his legacy. Tim will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. His love and his light will shine on through the spirit of those whose lives were touched by his incredible presence. We take peace in knowing that he is looking down on us and will protect and guide our family from above. In addition to his wife, daughter, and parents, he is survived by his brother, Kevin Tedford and his wife Ashlee of East Hartford; sisters, Erin Tedford and her partner, Kevin Anderson of Glastonbury, Kathleen Farren of Waterbury, and Becky Tedford of Glastonbury; step father, Michael Derench of Manchester; step mother, Colleen Tedford of Coventry; mother-in-law, Kate Farren of Waterbury; sister-in-law, Jessica Farren of Waterbury; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Mark Farren; and sister-in-law, Lindsey Farren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Memorial donation for Adrianna's education can be made out to Adrianna Tedford, 32 Alicia Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. Please add in the memo line of the check "Daughter of Timothy Tedford." To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
June 23, 2020
I graduated high school with Tim. I havent seen him in over 20 years. But Its wonderful to see he was still the same funny, awesome guy in his later years as he was in his younger years when I was friends with him. My sincere heartfelt condolences to his family.
Julie (Rovetti) Coon
Friend
June 23, 2020
It saddens me to hear this news. Tim was a friend and classmate of mine. He was a teammate on the field with my brother, Brian for many years. Prayers and love to his family and friends. Rest In Peace Tim.
Kelly Keefe (Wojtyna)
Friend
June 23, 2020
RIP TITO! Thoughts and prayers to all the family.
Wesley Schofield
Friend
June 23, 2020
Sara & Adriana my heart is broken for you. Tim was a amazing husband and dad. He will be missed by many.
Diane Vitvitsky
Friend
June 23, 2020
Phil & Deb: Carol & I cannot believe that Tim has left this world at such a young age. We have some great memories of Tim and will always cherish the fun we had following our boys through their club soccer careers. Words cannot express the sorrow we have for the two of you! Our prayers and thoughts are with you! Carol & Mike Denis
Carol & Mike Denis
June 23, 2020
This is such sad news. Had some great times on the soccer field with Tim. Sending prayers from the Rood family
Matthew Rood
Friend
June 23, 2020
Keeping your family in our thoughts and in our hearts. Michael and Cathi Ober
Cathleen Ober
June 23, 2020
Manchester Soccer Club Stingray for life! Was shocked to hear this...def one of the toughest soccer players I ever played with period. My condolences to his family and friends see ya on the pitch one day again my friend!
Michael Bergenty
Friend
June 23, 2020
I am soooooo sorry for your lose. I have many fond childhood memories with Him.
Bill Hanson
Friend
June 23, 2020
Forever in our hearts
Patti and Kim Perlini
June 23, 2020
I will miss you immensely you had a smile that lit up a room it was an honor to know you and have you in my life you will be forever in our hearts and prayers. Love you❤
Beth Davey
Friend
June 23, 2020
Tims death was tragic. I think every one who knew him were and will be affected the rest of their lives. I knew Tim since he was a little boy mostly, always dancing, laughing, smiling. To his wife Sara and Adrianna as well as all of Tims extended family and friends, please accept our sincere apologies. God certainly has another angel, his life cut way too short. On behalf of the Brassill, Dumont and Bogaard families, you may be gone Tim, but you certainly will never be forgotten.
Kelly Brassill Bogaard
Friend
June 23, 2020
My dearest son(in-law) I love you so much blessed to have you in our lives for a very short 18 years but the best son in-law that any one could have you will be very missed and loved forever love you to the moon and back ❤❤ I will keep my promise to take care of your sara and Adrianna and yes the veggie garden too love you so much papa and Luce are waiting in heaven until we meet again love nana banana
Kate Farren
Family
June 23, 2020
Kelly Grenier
Family
June 23, 2020
There is no one like you ! You will be forever missed. I will be sure to take care of Adrianna and Sara xoxoox
Kelly Grenier
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved