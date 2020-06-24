It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Timothy, our loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. Tim passed away on June 20, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, with his loving wife Sara (Farren) Tedford, daughter Adrianna, and family by his side. He was born on August 31, 1978 in Manchester, the son of Debra (Bombardier) Tedford of Manchester and Philip Tedford of Coventry. Tim grew up and attended schools in Manchester and later attended UCONN where he played soccer. He was employed with Macca Plumbing for eighteen years. Tim was a dedicated husband and father, first and foremost. He treasured Sara and Adrianna and embraced every moment with them. He had a vivacious personality and always made people around him laugh with his dad jokes. He made friends everywhere he went and would always help anyone in need. If there was music playing, Tim was the first to show off his infamous dance moves. Tim loved soccer and hiking. His favorite thing to do on Friday nights was to go on "date nights" with Adrianna. They would ice skate, roller blade, go out for dinner, watch scary movies and have their epic dance parties. Adrianna was the light of his life and she will carry on his legacy. Tim will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. His love and his light will shine on through the spirit of those whose lives were touched by his incredible presence. We take peace in knowing that he is looking down on us and will protect and guide our family from above. In addition to his wife, daughter, and parents, he is survived by his brother, Kevin Tedford and his wife Ashlee of East Hartford; sisters, Erin Tedford and her partner, Kevin Anderson of Glastonbury, Kathleen Farren of Waterbury, and Becky Tedford of Glastonbury; step father, Michael Derench of Manchester; step mother, Colleen Tedford of Coventry; mother-in-law, Kate Farren of Waterbury; sister-in-law, Jessica Farren of Waterbury; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Mark Farren; and sister-in-law, Lindsey Farren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Memorial donation for Adrianna's education can be made out to Adrianna Tedford, 32 Alicia Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. Please add in the memo line of the check "Daughter of Timothy Tedford." To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.