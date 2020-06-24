Tims death was tragic. I think every one who knew him were and will be affected the rest of their lives. I knew Tim since he was a little boy mostly, always dancing, laughing, smiling. To his wife Sara and Adrianna as well as all of Tims extended family and friends, please accept our sincere apologies. God certainly has another angel, his life cut way too short. On behalf of the Brassill, Dumont and Bogaard families, you may be gone Tim, but you certainly will never be forgotten.

Kelly Brassill Bogaard

Friend