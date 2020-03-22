|
|
Tina Marie Nelson Cyr passed away from cancer at her home in South Windsor, Connecticut on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 60 years young, surrounded by those who loved her. Tina was born in Hartford, Connecticut September 28, 1959. She was raised in Enfield and graduated from Enrico Fermi High School (Class of 1977). She went on to work at the Hartford where she would later meet her husband, Patrick in 1980. They were married May 28, 1982 and will have been married for 38 years this spring. In 1999, Tina began working at ECHN as an administrative assistant where she worked until she retired in 2015 to become a stay-at-home grandmother to watch her grandchildren. Tina had copious amounts of random knowledge and was amazing at trivia. She had a passion for game shows such as Let's Make a Deal and Family Feud. Her favorite television shows were Big Bang Theory and This is Us. She was an avid Yankees and Patriots fan; Derek Jeter and Tom Brady were her favorite players. She enjoyed attending concerts of her favorite bands. Tina was an avid traveler. Among her favorite vacations were her 25th wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii, any trip to Florida or Las Vegas, and The Moody Blues Cruise. Most importantly, Tina enjoyed spending time with her family; whether it was getting together every Saturday for dance class and church or having a family gathering. She was a member of St. Junipero Serra Catholic Parish in South Windsor. Tina is lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick of South Windsor; her sister Ann and James Piekos; her daughter Michelle and Cyle Wilson; granddaughters Mackenzie and Avery Wilson; son Robert Cyr; and daughter Danielle and Courtney Cyr as well as many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tina is predeceased by her parents, Robert Nelson and Mary Barbara (Campbell) Nelson and beloved family dog Shelby. The wake will be held at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor, on Tuesday March 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Private services are being held due to the current crowd restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . The Family would like to thank Dr. Rawad Elias and the talented nurses and staff at Hartford Hospital Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center for all of the excellent care given to Tina. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020